Colorful Greyhound Dogs Gift Splash Art Whippet Owner Gift Idea Dog Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

The funny Whippet Outfit with the funny colorful Splash Art Greyhound is the perfect gift for every dog lover whose heart beats for Whippet puppies and loves the cute dogs and the dog breed for men, women or kids. Show everyone at the dog meeting that you are a Whippet dog lover and that you love your four-legged friend. For every proud Whippet owner. Great gift idea for mom, dad or friends for a birthday or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only