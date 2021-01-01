Colorful Tennis Gift Idea Splash Art Ball Gift Funny Tennis Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

The funny tennis player outfit with the colorful Splash Art tennis ball is the perfect gift idea for every tennis lover whose heart beats for tennis and loves to play on the tennis court. Wear the great tennis ball in bright colors as a fun tennis player costume. Show that you just love to serve the ball and are a fan of the sport. A great gift for men, women or kids for a birthday or Christmas. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only