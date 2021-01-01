From fanimation
Fanimation Spitfire-KIT-LK Spitfire 60" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan - Remote Control and LED Light Kit Included Galvanized / Dark Walnut Fans
Fanimation Spitfire-KIT-LK Spitfire 60" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan - Remote Control and LED Light Kit Included FeaturesIncludes light kit cap for non-lighted applicationsFan blades included based on finish chosen (see product image for each finish)Includes (1) clear Fresnel lens and (1) frosted lens for custom light kit shade optionsFan is controllable by a remote control (included)Includes (1) 4.5" downrod, additional downrods sold separatelyIntegrated LED lightingUses a standard reversible 61 watt AC motorUL and CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedCovered under a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantyDimensionsBlade Span: 60"Height: 13-11/16"Width: 60"Product Weight: 27.25 lbsWire Length: 80"Canopy Height: 2-3/16"Canopy Width: 7-1/16"Blade SpecificationsNumber of Blades: 3Blades Included: YesReversible Blades: NoBlade Pitch: 21 Degrees (The Angle of Attack of the Blades; Steeper Blades Move More Air)Fan Blade Material: WoodMotor SpecificationsSpeeds: 3CFM high: 6641, low: 2433 (cubic feet per minute)RPM high: 130, low: 54Reversible Motor: YesMotor Wattage: 61 wattsLight Kit SpecificationsWattage: 18 wattsLumens: 1300Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 80CRIIncludes (1) clear Fresnel lens and (1) frosted lens for custom light kit shade options Outdoor Ceiling Fans Galvanized / Dark Walnut