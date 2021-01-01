Spiro Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Nickel - (SPRO SM BK LED DIM UL 30)

The Spiro Pendant Light is an eye-catching, three-dimensional design by Remedios Simon for LZF. With a specialty in sculpture, Remedios Simon designed the Spiro Pendant Light as a perfect example of optical art, a style that pays attention to geometric shapes and optical illusions. With each piece composed of various wood veneer spirals, this pendant is a great example of LZFs policy of sustainability. Each veneer is sourced by the Forest Stewardship Council, guaranteeing a sense of responsibility with every design. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Drum. Color: Wood Tones.