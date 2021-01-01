This Spirit Gum Halloween Accessory is an adhesive used to attach latex appliances, providing a secure option to keep your look in place. It helps props and prostheses stick while you attend costume parties, greet trick-or-treaters or work the crowd at a haunted house. This 1/8-oz bottle of spirit gum adhesive contains an applicator to easily attach fake wounds, horns and more creepy special effects. It has a compact size so you can store the unused part with your other gear until needed. The Spirit gum glue is easy to remove after your event is over. It will make a handy addition to your gear thanks to its reliable blend of ingredients. This gum has a light tone that will blend smoothly.