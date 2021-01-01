Cute Panda Birthday Tees Spirit Animal Pandas Love Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cool Pandas are my spirit animal apparel that can be used as an awesome birthday present for girls, boys and children's that love panda bears. Funny and cool panda gift for kids and adults. Wear this My Spirit Animal is a Panda apparel. Also is a nice gift for any mom, daughter, sister or daughter that love pandas. Wear this panda apparel if pandas are your spirit animal. Cool panda gift for panda bear lovers. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only