Shark Whisperer Women, Men, Boys & Girls Apparel Spirit Animal/Cool, Dangerous & Funny Shark Lover Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Don’t you just love Sharks? Sharks are awesome and here is just the best Shark apparel for men, women, boys, and girls to prove it. Show some love for your favorite pet Shark and every other Shark in the world. Now go and find some Sharks! Surely you know a Shark fan or a devoted Shark lover. How about gifting him / her this great Shark quote design suitable for the perfect Shark birthday gift or a pet Shark owner Christmas present. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only