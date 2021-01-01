From hubbardton forge
Spire Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Black - (134504-1141)
Advertisement
The Spire Pendant Light from Hubbardton Forge offers smooth, stylish lines to a practical package. An Ori Goldberg creation, each piece is handmade to order by artisans in Vermont, setting a flared bulb, open-based steel shade around a single damp-listed light. The lamping itself is set at the base of a slender, adjustable stem anchored by a circular ceiling mount, with four flaring vanes swooping down over the shades top to form a spire shape. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Dome. Color: Silver. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting