Spiral Nest Cluster 3 Light Chandelier by Ridgely Studio - Color: Silver (SN-CL3-111NP-W-M)

The Spiral Nest Cluster 3 Light Chandelier was designed in 2009, and is made in Toronto. The Spiral Nest Cluster 3 Light Chandelier is a fortuitous accident born from a scribble in an artist's notepad. Composed of hand rolled steel rods skillfully welded together in a circular pattern, each Spiral Nest is slightly different and although similar, no two are identical. These nests work well as stand alone pendants, small clusters, cascading configurations and in larger groupings to create custom installations. With a variety of powder coat and plated finishes to choose from, the possibilities with Spiral Nest are endless. Ridgely Studio Works, a lighting company based in Toronto, was founded by Zac Ridgely in 2000 out of a passion for art and lighting. Their creations are creative and sculptural, incorporating unique and innovative design elements. With selections like the dramatic, shimmering Halo Criss Cross LED Chandelier and the geometric, adjustable Bar Wall Sconce, their lights are elegant, functional and artistic. Shape: Cluster. Color: Silver. Finish: Nickel Plated