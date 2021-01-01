'Red Spiral' Framed Graphic Art on Canvas

Click Wall Art framed canvas are printed on archival quality canvas pre mounted to a sturdy backer board. This will ensure that your canvas print will never stretch or sag in the frame. They also have a more textured look than the traditional canvas wraps due to the fact that this is a natural material and you will typically see variations in the canvas material that will show in your print. This is not a defect, but a natural characteristic of the product. The print is the framed in an intricately molded frame that is made out of a recycled composite material that is lightweight and durable. The selected finishes and textures are embossed onto the frame. This green technique produces a frame that is aesthetically gorgeous, long lasting and environmentally friendly. Format: Black Framed, Size: 11" H x 14" W