Titan Spiral Dog Tie Out Stake, 17-in

If you’re contemplating a doggo tie-out on sandy or loose ground—this Titan Spiral Dog Tie Out Stake is perfect for you! The stake’s spiral design is made specifically for loose soil and it screws securely into the ground for a worry-free fit. Tie your pup up using your own cable—the stake’s heavy-duty construction is built to withstand his running and sprinting—and watch him explore his backyard, campground or other environment with glee.