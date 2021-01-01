VAN ZYVERDEN Spiraea Snowmound 4 in. Potted Rocketliners (Set of 3 Plants)

Rocketliners are sized, shaped and rooted throughout the pot with strong and responsive roots. Gardeners can expect a finished healthy plant within a single growing season. They have greater fresh root mass and vertical root training which promotes faster finishing times. While it can often take up to 3-years for a shrub or vine to get fully established growing from bareroot, Rocketliners may only take 12-months, saving you up to 2-seasons of waiting time. Rocketliners are for gardeners that have busy lives, little time to waste and want to start out with the best planting stock. Spiraea nipponicum 'Snowmound' is a deciduous shrub, which is vase-shaped with substantial branching that arches gracefully to the ground and is noted for its showy spring bloom. Also known as bridal wreath. Snowmound features small, blue tinged leaves on arching branches with pure white flowers. A profuse bloomer on previous year's wood, so prune right after flowering. Will do well in just about any garden soil.