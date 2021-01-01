Spira LED Recessed Lighting Kit by Leucos Lighting - Color: Clear (0007425)

The Spira LED Recessed Lighting Kit by Leucos Lighting was created by Venice born designer Mauro Marzollo after learning various art techniques from master glassblowers. A unique creation, this piece features a coiled Crystal trim handmade in Italy. With a circular arrangement of texture and movement, a Crystal diffuser allows beautiful light to illuminate surroundings. An elegant alternative to simple and understated recessed lighting, this energy efficient design adds some depth and artistic craftsmanship to surroundings. Leucos Lighting was founded by Eugenio Pamio in Scorze, Italy in 1962. Leucos is well known for their perfect artistic blend of old world glass techniques meets modern engineering, which has made them a renowned leader of contemporary glass lighting designs. With a strong artistic focus and philosophy on value of design, Leucos' offerings continue to mature emphasized by collaborations with distinguished international designers. Shape: Abstract. Color: Clear.