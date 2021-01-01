Spinwave Robotic Wet-dry Vacuum

Spinwave wet and dry robotic vacuum provides two ways to clean in a single revolutionary robot. The two-tank system actively mops or powerfully vacuums with smart, structured cleaning paths. Use it in dry vacuuming mode to collect pet hair, dirt, and other debris on the carpet, area rugs, and hard floors. When used in wet mopping mode, the mop pads and cleaning solution work together to scrub floors clean. And, with the soft surface avoidance sensor, there's no need to worry about the robot going up on area rugs or carpets when in wet mopping mode. Plus, this product doesn't just clean up after pets, it helps save them, too. Mission to help save homeless pets. We're proud to design products that help make pet messes, odors, and pet homelessness disappear.