Spintires: MudRunner: American Wilds Edition Xbox One Digital Code

Spintires: MudRunner is the ultimate version of the million-seller hit Spintires for the first time on consoles. The game puts you in the driver seat of incredible all-terrain vehicles, venturing across extreme landscapes with only a map and compass as guides! A huge upgrade over its predecessor, this edition comes complete with a brand new Sandbox Map joining alongside the original game's 5, a total graphical overhaul, a new Challenge mode with 9 new dedicated maps, 13 new vehicles and other comprehensive improvements. Drive 19 powerful all-terrain vehicles with their own characteristics and equipment. Complete your objectives by enduring perilous conditions across wild landscapes in extreme conditions with dynamic day-night cycles. Overcome muddy terrain, raging rivers and other obstacles that realistically react to your vehicle powered by the game's physics engine. With your map, compass, and your driving skills as allies, go solo or join up to three others in coop multiplayer.