Spinning Turntable Makeup Organizer Clear - Made By Design

Lend a decorative touch to your dressing table by organizing your makeup essentials with this Spinning Turntable Makeup Organizer from Made By Design™. Boasting a clear plastic construction for a stylish look, this makeup organizer features a round top as well as bottom with long rod-like supports for sleek appeal. The easy spin design makes it convenient for you to access the items. Offering enough space for your hair spray, lipstick and other cosmetics, this plastic makeup organizer helps you find all your essentials at one spot to make getting ready for the day much convenient — just add coordinating round mirror above the table for a complete vanity setup. Everyday ingenuity that’s a joy to use. 100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.