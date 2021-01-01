Spindale Black 1 - Bulb Integrated LED Outdoor Armed Sconce

This product is as attractive as it is functional. It projects in both directions and washes the wall above and below with light. With a weather-proof aluminum body and built-in 50,000-hour life LEDs this fixture is designed for years of efficient and maintenance-free service. It puts out a bright 1400 lumen of light and only uses 20 watts of electricity. Annual estimated energy costs are a low $2.41 (Based on 3 hours/day at $0.11/kWh). Matte black finish and modern design ideal for use on porches, walls, next to doors and garages, on gate posts, or any outdoor space. Hardware and instructions for mounting on any standard junction box included. ETL Listed for wet location installation. These Energy Star Certified fixtures may qualify you for state and local energy rebates.