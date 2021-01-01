Spillray 20 Glass Chandelier by Axolight - Color: Red (USSPIL20RSCRLED)

The Spillray 20 Light LED Chandelier features a circular design with the arms emanating from the center. Each polished chrome arm holds a crisp, elegant Pyrex glass diffuser. The sturdy Pyrex diffusers are blown in metal casts to create their shapes. The Spillray 20 Light LED Chandelier features two shapes of glass and provides the illusion of being a multi-tier chandelier. Spillray is suspended from air-craft cable and can be field adjusted. Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Shape: Other. Color: Red.