From george kovacs
George Kovacs Spiked 20-in Chrome Incandescent Flush Mount Light | P1799-077
Advertisement
The Spiked collection by George Kovacs is a dynamic piece bursting with Mid Century modern flair. Retro inspiration with a futuristic edge, Spiked is available in both a dazzling Chrome finish and a Painted Bonze with Natural Brushed Brass finish. Sparkling Clear glass bars diffuse light and add a rich dynamic to create breathtaking beauty; a brilliant starburst. George Kovacs Spiked 20-in Chrome Incandescent Flush Mount Light | P1799-077