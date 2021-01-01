Tripp Lite Spike Cube 1-Outlet Direct Plug-In 600-Joules Surge Suppressor

Advertisement
The Tripp Lite SPIKECUBE Surge Suppressor is a direct plug-in, surge suppressor wall tap providing protection on 1 AC outlet. Its small size makes it ideal for protecting laptop computers, projectors and other portable electronics. A green "Protected" and red "Grounded" LED illuminates to indicate that adequate surge suppression is available. The unit has 600 Joules of surge energy absorption. It comes with a $5,000 Ultimate Lifetime Insurance that's valid just for the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.