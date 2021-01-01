Spider Strainer Skimmer, Stainless Steel Asian Strainer Ladle Frying Spoon with Handle, 5.5 Inch, for Kitchen Deep Fryer, Pasta, Spaghetti, Noodle

Best Quality Guranteed. Stainless steel spider strainer: our strainer Skimmer is made of 304 high quality stainless steel, which is more solid and durable than the similar strainer, sturdy outer framework and handle, hardly damaged, offer you the best durability and using experience. Long handle strainer: total length: 15. 7Inch(40cm); the scoop diameter: 5. 5Inch(14cm); the handle length: 10. 2Inch(26cm); the perfect length to protect your hand and arm from boiled water or oil while not exhausting your arm. Wired strainer Spoon: the spider web bowl helps you take food out of hot oil or water safely, catches food securely while releasing oil and and other residue. Perfect for frying foods, like potato chips, chicken legs, and scoop up noodles, spaetzli, pasta, spaghetti and more. Easy to clean & store: non stick stainless steel strainer is easy to clean, just flushes with soapy water or throw it into dish washer. Skimmer strainer designed with conven