Buckle-Down Spider-Man Polyester Standard Dog Leash, Small: 4-ft long, 1-in wide

**Remember to measure your pet for the paw-fect fit.** Make Rover a ringer for his favorite web-slinger with the Buckle-Down Spider-Man Standard Dog Leash. This leash features premium printing with fashion-forward colors that will continue to pop for years to come. It is crafted for long-lasting durability using steel hardware and high-density polyester. This Spider-Man dog leash is a great way to make your furry buddy the bark of the town while he shows some love for his favorite superhero.