Shop RoomMates Spider-Man Classic Graffiti Burst Peel & Stick Giant Wall Decals at Michaels. com. Made of high-quality vinyl, these peel and stick products will never damage your wall and will remove easily. Update a space with RoomMates wall decals! Simply peel and stick to any smooth, flat surface for instant results. Remove, reposition and reuse as often as needed. No sticky residue is left behind. Made of high-quality vinyl, these peel and stick products will never damage your wall and will remove easily. Details: Multicolored 17.79" x 16.25" 1 decal Repositionable and removable Safe for walls For indoor use only | RoomMates Spider-Man Classic Graffiti Burst Peel & Stick Giant Wall Decals | Michaels®