Spiced Pumpkin Pie Scented Wax Melts, Better Homes & Gardens, 2.5 oz (4-Pack)

Better Homes & Gardens 2.5 oz Spiced Pumpkin Pie Scented Wax Melts, 4-PackBetter Homes & Gardens 2.5 oz Spiced Pumpkin Pie Scented Wax Melts are a blend of fresh, roasted pumpkin illuminated by spicy accents of warm nutmeg, aromatic cinnamon, and rich clove wrapped in a delectable, vanilla-infused accent of sweet golden molasses baked into a sweet pastry crust. Combine your favorite Better Homes & Gardens wax melt fragrances to create custom blends. Better Homes & Gardens 2.5 oz Spiced Pumpkin Pie Scented Wax Melts are for use in an electric wax warmer and release a soothing highly fragrant scent into the air immediately upon melting. They are ideal for spreading a relaxing scent and welcoming atmosphere throughout your home. Simply break off a piece and add it to your favorite electric wax warmer. (Wax Warmer Sold Separately)