Trademark Fine Art 'Spiced Nature XVII Spice' Canvas Art by Lisa Audit

Artist: Lisa AuditSubject: FloralStyle: BohemianProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a peach and cream flower with gold outlines under the word "Family" in gold on a rust background.Lisa Audit is a Canadian artist with a love for nature and the world of decorating. Her artwork can be found, not only on the wall, but on many household items and everyday products around the home. While a majority of her earlier work was painted with oil on canvas, she has rediscovered the beauty of watercolors and has brought a fresh, clean, and inviting look to her artwork. In 2014, Lisa made the charming and inspiring town of Quebec City her home and looks forward to painting her love of nature and the outdoors for years to come. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.