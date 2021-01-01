Teavana Spiced Apple Cider, Herbal Tea With Cinnamon & Cloves, Caffeine Free (1 Pack, 12 Sachets Total)

At Teavana, we combine premium tea, fruit and botanicals, years of expertise and thoughtful practices to craft delicious tea blends with layered flavors for your sipping pleasure. We strive to use the finest premium teas, fruit and botanicals from regions known for their excellence. Our Spiced Apple Cider herbal tea is crafted with juicy, crisp apples, warm cinnamon, and clove spices that all come together in this comforting blend that features South African rooibos. Easy to steep loose leaf tea in the convenience of a sachet allows you to brew the perfect cup and sip your way to your best day. Don't just tea, Teavana.