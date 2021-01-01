From r.s.v.p. international
R.S.V.P. International Spice Racks - In-Drawer Spice Rack & Jar Set
In-Drawer Spice Rack & Jar Set. Store cinnamon, cardamom and other sensational spices on this in-drawer rack. Complete with jars and lids for stowing freshly ground spices and constructed from durable materials, it's a space saver and keeps the cook's counters free of clutter. Includes rack, 12 jars and labelsSpices not includedRack: 17'' W x 6.5'' H x 3.25'' DJars: hold 3 oz.Rack / lid: stainless steelJars: glassShaker gasket: plasticRack: hand washJars: dishwasher-safeImported