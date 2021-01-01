LR Home Spice Red/Yellow Multi-Color 8 ft. x 10 ft. Distressed Dots Indoor Area Rug, Red / Yellow Multi

Bring life into your room with this extravagantly vibrant area rug, the rug features a transitional design that incorporates rich colors and lighter tones in eye-catching creations. It is created of a high-density Wool and then its hand crafted construction provides durability and will provide years of outstanding performance. This rug understated elegance will add a creative accent to your home, while providing cushioned softness to hardwood or tile floors. It truly will be a must have for your home with the magnificent designs to the wonderfully luxurious feel you will love more and more. Color: Red / Yellow Multi.