Sphere Pendant Light by tossB - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (T46H4IWL)

The Alain Monnens designed Sphere Pendant Light from tossB is a piece created with versatility in mind. The light-diffusing properties and the eye-pleasing form of the sphere inform the designs focus. It falls neatly from the ceiling in a low-profile canopy and a slender cord. The linear quality of the cord helps emphasizes the generous curve of the shade. Made in metal and finished with a soft surface, its domed shade conceals its lamp with a white painted interior. Light blends into the white hue of the interior then streams out the circular opening as a soft down glow. A world-renowned lighting brand, tossB has earned a reputation for offering premium quality lighting for a variety of applications. with a plethora of designs ideal for both residential and commercial interiors, tossBs offerings range from contemporary pendants to floor lamps. Notable tossB by Luminart fixtures include the Mobi hanging lamp, which features LED discs attached to rotating arms and dimmable illumination, as well as its Tribes collection of hanging fixtures and wall lamps available in metallic and neutral finishes combined with minimalist profiles. Shape: Dome. Color: White. Finish: White