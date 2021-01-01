Supergoop! SPF 40 Bright-Eyed Mineral Eye Cream By Supergoop! in White

Formulated with SPF 40 mineral protection, this daytime cream illuminates the eye area while helping protect delicate skin from the sun's UV rays. Blendable and fast-absorbing, it revives the look of tired eyes with a subtle pink tint that doubles as a primer for makeup. How to use: After moisturizer, apply generously and evenly around the eye area, using your ring finger to gently blend it in. For best results, allow it to absorb for one minute before applying makeup or other products to the eye area. About Supergoop! The first protective skincare brand to put SPF at the forefront, Supergoop! is on a mission to change the way the world thinks about sunscreen. Featuring clean, innovative formulas that are fun and easy to use, their line of SPF-infused essentials shields your skin from the full spectrum of light as well as other environmental aggressors like blue light and pollution. From daily moisturizers and sunscreens to setting powders, lip balms, and oils, each product celebrates healthy, glowing skin for all tones, types, and ages.