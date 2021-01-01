From brayden studio
Spero 1 - Light Single Drum Pendant
This pendant is composed of a broad transparent glass cylinder, with an interesting bubble pattern blown randomly throughout the glass and exposed light source. The pleasing play of light through the bubble accents make for a striking affect, along with the popular theme of this transitionally designed pendant. The cord pendant fixture is equipped with a 120" SVT cord set and an low profile flat monopoint canopy. Finish: Satin Nickel, Shade Color: Clear