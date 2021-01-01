Spengler Traditional English Porch Swing

This Elegant Traditional English Swing has details that make it an exceptional swing for your home. The unique top rail that is made with a scalloped design makes it perfect for your porch. This durable swing comes with stainless steel chains that will not rust and you can adjust them to what ever height you would like. You can add fun colors for accents of keep it traditional, the choice is yours. This is also made out of 100% recycled plastic making it green and durable. You will not have to seal, paint or worrying about fading as this is a maintenance free product. Color: Bright White