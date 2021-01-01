ZippyPaws Spencer Crinkle Monkey Dog Toy, Brown, Extra Large

Help your pup get into some monkey business with the ZippyPaws Spencer Crinkle Monkey Dog Toy. This floppy monkey keeps dogs entertained with three kinds of sound—a blaster squeaker, a rattle, and crinkle material in his arms and legs. Spencer the monkey is made of plush ribbed material, for soft cuddles at naptime and an easy grip when carrying. It's available medium and extra-large, so you can find the paw-fect match for your furry friend.