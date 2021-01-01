From lauren ralph lauren
Lauren Ralph Lauren Spencer Cotton Sateen 475 Thread Count Solid Pair of King Pillowcases Bedding
Advertisement
These sateen pillowcases are crafted from ultrasoft 475-thread-count cotton and finished with a polished luster. The collection is certified Made in Green by Oeko-tex, guaranteeing it is crafted from materials tested for harmful substances, is produced in safe and socially responsible workplaces, is made with environmentally friendly processes, and contains traceable product labels.