From cafele
Spektrum Toner Compatible Cartridge Replacement for HP 131A (Cyan) CF211A for Laserjet Pro 200 Color M251nw M251n M251 M276n M276nw
Advertisement
Page Yield per Color: 1,800 - Shelf Life: 2 Years - Lifetime Guarantee The use of compatible replacement cartridges and supplies does not void your printers warranty 100% Satisfaction - All toner cartridges are engineered to produce superb results - Lifetime Guarantee and Live Tech Support Package Contents: (1) User Guide, (1) 131A Cyan For use with HP models: LaserJet Pro: M251, M251n, M251nw, M276, M276n, M276nw