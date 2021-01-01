Speidel Traditional Beveled Full Length Mirror

Open up your master bedroom or brighten your bathroom with this traditional, full-length wall mirror. Made in the USA from manufactured wood, its 3" W rectangular frame features tasteful moldings in a canyon bronze finish. The brilliant glass mirror within showcases a beveled edge for a brilliant reflection, letting light bounce off to expand your space. Ready to hang right out of the box with wall-mounting hardware included, this mirror can be hung or simply leaned according to your preference. Size: 60" H x 21" W