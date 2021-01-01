Speegle Moroccan Calcite Geodes Sculpture

Calcite is a mineral found in the earth's crust. It is found in sedimentary rocks and contains carbon, calcium, and oxygen. These rocks make up a significant portion of the earth's crust and serve as one of the largest carbon repositories in our planet. Calcite is a powerful amplifier and cleanser of energy. It calms the mind, teaches discernment, stimulates insights, and boosts memory. Each piece is unique, and will vary in size, color, and pattern, from the ones shown here. Available in 3 sizes Medium, Large and Extra - Large. Brought from the Saharan desert in Morocco. Like all our products, this one too is made with love by Foundry Select.