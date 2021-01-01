SpeedyFiberTX - 5-Pack 25 Meter SC/APC to SC/APC Slim Simplex Riser OFNR Fiber Patch Cable, Corning SMF-28 Singlemode 9/125um Ultra Fiber, OS1/OS2.

Cable manufactured with industry-leading Corning SMF-28 Ultra Optical Fiber, durable high-quality simplex fiber optic connectors and industry standard flammability rating Riser OFNR PVC 2.0mm slim simplex cable jacket Corning SMF-28 Ultra Optical Fiber is an ITU-T Recommendation G.652D compliant optical fiber with Corning\u2019s enhanced low-loss and bend fiber technologies This full-spectrum fiber has bend performance that exceeds the ITU-T Recommendation G.657.A1 standard and still splices the same as the installed base of standard single-mode fibers such as SMF-28e+ fiber SMF-28 Ultra Optical Fiber combines the benefit of industry-leading attenuation and improved macrobend performance, all in one fiber This premium single-mode fiber is designed for regional, long-haul, metro, access, mobile, and fiber to the home (FTTH) applications, along with being fully backward compatible with the installed base of legacy single-mode fibers High Quality Fiber Patch Cable for Storag