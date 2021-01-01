From nshi
Speedo Angels SAYA242AG Dashboard Screen Protector for Yamaha R3/ R25 (2019+), 2 x Anti Glare
Advertisement
Our screen protector kits also come with: 1 x Squeegee/ smoothing card, 1 x suede polishing cloth, 1 x Dust Removal strip, 1 x multi-language fitting instruction sheet (French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish and Japanese) For Yamaha R3 2019+/Yamaha R25 2019+ Anti-glare protectors proved scratch resistance but also helps To remove the glare/reflections associated with LCD/TFT dashboards. Simple to install Safe and easy to remove - leaves no residue