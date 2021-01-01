Glidden Speed-Wall 1 gal. #PPG1059-1 Apricot Cream Eggshell Interior Latex Paint, Queen Anne'S Lace

Glidden Speed-Wall professional interior paint. A budget-friendly paint for the no-nonsense, busy pro looking to save time between coats and get the job done with minimal hassle. This interior paint features good dry hide and coverage with quick recoat time to keep your paint job moving efficiently. This low-VOC, low odor paint allows for the space you're painting to be occupied during the job. Speed-Wall is a go-to drywall and ceiling paint that applies smoothly with a paint sprayer, brush or roller. Color: Queen Anne'S Lace.