From trademark fine art
Spectrum of Eternity by Philippe Sainte-Laudy Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas
Advertisement
This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features colorful ridges in the side of a moss-covered rocky hill. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Size: 12" H x 19" W x 2" D