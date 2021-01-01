ACHIM Spectrum 50 in. W x 84 in. L Polyester Light Filtering Window Panel in Silver/Gold

The Spectrum Rod Pocket Window Curtain Panel is a cheerful, colored design with luminescent ground texture. The gorgeous polyester fabric is light filtering and effortless, like walking through the tulips on a warm spring day. Great for any window in the home needing a cheerful touch of color. Rod Pocket Panel will fit any rod less than one and a half inches in diameter. Each panel measures 50 in. wide, is available in multiple lengths and is machine washable. Image shows two panels, each panel sold separately. Color: Silver/Gold.