HP Spectre x360 Home & Business 2-in-1 Laptop (Intel i7-1165G7 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD + 32GB Optane, 15.6' Touch 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160).
11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 2.80GHz Processor (upto 4.7 GHz, 12MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics, . 16GB OnBoard RAM; Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wifi, Bluetooth 5.0, 720p HD Webcam, Fingerprint Security System, Backlit Keyboard, Active Pen. 15.6' 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) 60Hz Touchscreen IPS Display; 90W Power Supply, 6-Cell 73 WHr Battery; Nightfall Black Color, . 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD+32GB Optane; USB 3.2 Gen1, 1 HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C), Micro SD Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Home-64,