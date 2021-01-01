From hp
HP Spectre x360 GEM Cut 13.3' FHD Touch Laptop, Intel i7-1065G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Bang and Olufsen, Fingerprint Reader, HP Stylus, Nightfall.
Advertisement
Newly Launched HP Spectre x360 13T Cutting Edge GEM CUT Design - 10TH GENERATION QUAD CORE CPU: Intel Core i7-1065G7 (1.3 GHz, up to 3.9 GHz, 8 MB cache, 4 cores) four-way processing 1.30 GHz to 3.9 G UNMATCHED AUDIO PERFORMANCE with QUAD Bang and Olufsen speakers: The partnership between Bang and Olufsen and HP brings premium sound to your personal computing device. With HP Quad Speakers, HP Audi SUPERIOR SPEED and NETWORKING: Fast Data Access with 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2x2) and Bluetooth 5 Combo. Security management Mic Mute key; Webcam kill switch, 1 headphone/micro IMPRESSIVE HD PANEL with HD Active Stylus Pen and Thunderbolt Support: Experience exceptional colors and clarity with 13.3' Full HD touch screen (Resolution: 1920 x 1080) for hands-on control and IPS 16GB SDRAM(ONBAORD), Bang and Olufsen Quad Speakers, HP Audio Boost, Fingerprint Reader, ALSO includes a Super Sleek, Super cool, 64GB ULTRA SLIM Tech Warehouse LLC USB Flash drive. A speedy