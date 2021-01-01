Spectra Bleeding Art Tissue Paper, 20" x 30", Purple, 24 Sheets (PAC59072)

Spectra Deluxe Bleeding Art Tissue™ is a fine-quality deluxe-grade tissue that bleeds, making it easy to create arts and crafts projects with a beautiful watercolor look. Rich, vibrant colors blend when moistened to create exciting artistic effects. Wet with a brush and wash beautiful, translucent color on to the paper. Overlap two colors and watch them blend. Or, add glue to the water to hold specific shapes in place and create magnificent, multi-layered effects. The high-quality tissue can withstand cutting, crinkling and folding without tearing. Sheets measures 20" x 30". Includes 24 sheets..Product Color: Purple.Paper Weight of Tissue Approx. 20 to 24 g/m2.This deluxe grade tissue will cut, crinkle, or fold without tearing..Number of Sheets: 24.You can paint with Spectra® Deluxe Bleeding Art Tissue™! Wet with a brush and wash beautiful, translucent color on to the paper..Overlap two colors and watch them blend. Or, add glue to the water to hold specific shapes in place and create magnificent, multi-layered effects..Spectra Bleeding Art Tissue is the finest quality tissue made. It is perfect for collage, mosaics, flowers, paper sculpture, and many other craft and decorative uses..Size: 20" x 30".Water-soluble, the colors "bleed" when moistened, creating artistic effects like tie-dye..Pack Size: 24 Sheets.Spectra Bleeding Art Tissue Paper bleeds to create arts and crafts projects with a beautiful watercolor look!