'Specks of Green' Print of Painting on Acrylic

Acrylic is a lightweight yet durable material which is virtually shatterproof. Acrylic is printed using high quality inks and state of the art high definition printing equipment. Your image is printed directly on acrylic with a layer of opaque white ink printed on the back for optimal color output. A black backer board is mounted with a thin layer of clear photo adhesive to add depth and dimension then 0.5" backer blocks are mounted along with hanging blocks. Test results have been shown that your product will last over 75 years as long as you follow the product guidelines. Size: 11" H x 14" W x 1" D