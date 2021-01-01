From fieldcrest
Fieldcrest Speckle Shower Curtain, One Size , Blue
Celebrate relaxed, eclectic style with Fieldcrest, available exclusively at JCPenney. Liven up your bathroom with the Fieldcrest Printed Shower Curtain Collection. Made of cotton sateen, this collection features an array of designs for your every mood. As we evolve, our homes should too. DETAILS YOU'LL LOVE:Made from 100% cotton sateen Number of Hook Holes: 12Included: 1 72x72 Inch Shower Curtain(s)Product Length: 72 InchWidth (in.): 72 InchFabric Content: 100% CottonFabric Description: SlubbedShower Curtain/Liner Material: 100% CottonDecor Styles: CasualShower Curtain/Liner Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported