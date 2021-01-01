Rugsmith Speckle Diamond Modern Area Rug, 5' x 7', Denim

PREMIUM MATERIAL: Ultra high definition digitally printed design, with a luxuriously soft cut pile finish DURABILITY AND LONGEVITY - High quality nylon construction, allowing simple upkeep, with no shedding; perfect fit for your living room, family room, dining room, bedroom or hallway. Pet friendly and designed with resiliency against everyday wear-and-tear, ideal for high traffic areas PILE AND DIMENSIONS - Pile Height Measures 0.33 Inches High, Area Rug Overall Dimensions - 5' x 7' DESIGN AND STYLE - Rugsmith rugs complement perfectly with contemporary, transitional, modern, bohemian, mid century, farmhouse, and shabby chic styles of décor A VARIETY OF SIZES -The Speckle Diamond rug family is offered in the following sizes for fitment in any room: 5' x 7', 5'6" x 8'6", 7'6" x 9'6" EASY CARE MAINTENANCE - Easy to clean, non shedding rug. Recommend regular vacuuming; shake or spot clean as needed. For hard to remove stains, professional rug cleaning is recommended.