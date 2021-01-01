Specialty Cuisine Cookbook, by Mama Denise: Special Edition - Golden Nugget Exclusive - Selected Specialty Recipes from Mama Denise Mama Denise Author

Dr Denise Victoria McAllister affectionately called Mama D and Mama Denise started cooking at an early age. She prepared dinner most nights for her family after her chores and homework while attending Elementary and High School. Her father Dad Newton would call her the Best Cook in the House. Her mother often remarked Why can't you just cook regular dishes? Referring to the uniqueness of each dinner meal. It was not until Mama Denise's adult years did, she realize that she has a special gift of creating extraordinary meals. The dishes in this Cookbook are a spinoff of her business Mama Denise© Cakes and Pies in a Jar. (Mama Denise CPJs) Mama Denise CPJs was created during a time of recovery from a traumatic car accident. See, The Making of Mama Denise, Discovering Your Path to Destiny©. She shares in this Cookbook - Cooking can be therapeutic. I suggest not to cook while you are angry or distracted. Cooking requires your undivided attention. What you will find in Specialty Cuisine Cookbook by Mama Denise is not your original everyday dishes. These recipes come from a place of inspiration and deliciousness. One spoonful will make you a believer in these recipes. Where you will want to share them over and over again with family and friends. Mama Denise believes her purpose in life is to motivate and encourage people. Included in this book are some of her Golden Nuggets, if you can find them, they will change your life.