Orange crush alcohol ink liquid colorant. Orange attracts attention without being as daring as red, and is used for warning signs like traffic cones and high-visibility clothing. It’s an energetic color that can bring to mind health and vitality, given its obvious link to oranges and vitamin c. Its a youthful color as well, bringing an element of vibrancy and fun. Specially formulated for use with epoxy, use these translucent liquid pigments7ith our WiseBond Deep Pour or Bar and Table Top epoxy resin to create new and unique epoxy castings, river tables and counter tops. Translucent epoxy alcohol inks can create many levels of color vibrancy. Add a lot, or a little, to achieve desired color for stunning epoxy art projects and epoxy wood furniture. Mix different liquid epoxy ink base colors to create new colors! Just squeeze the ink tint into mixed epoxy resin and hardener until desired color is achieved and start stirring immediately for best results. For a hint of color use single drops, for more saturated color use multiple drops or even a hearty squirt. Always test before tinting any quantity of epoxy. Results will vary. Depending on the thickness and volume of the intended epoxy pour, you may need multiple 0.05 Oz containers of ink to achieve the desired epoxy color depth and translucency. DeckWise Specialty Orange Crush Colorant (1-oz) | WI-AL-05OZ-ORCR